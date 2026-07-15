Moody's Adjusts Israel's Economic Outlook Amid Geopolitical Strains

Moody's Ratings anticipates lower economic growth and higher debt for Israel by 2026, citing geopolitical risks and fragile ceasefire agreements. The credit rating remains Baa1 with a stable outlook. Although resilient to shocks, Israel's economy faces uncertainties from geopolitical tensions, affecting fiscal and economic projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:29 IST
Moody's Adjusts Israel's Economic Outlook Amid Geopolitical Strains
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  • Israel

In a recent report, Moody's Ratings revised Israel's economic forecasts for 2026, projecting reduced growth and increased debt levels. This adjustment comes amid persistent geopolitical tensions and fragile ceasefire agreements with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, highlighting ongoing risks to Israel's economic stability.

Despite maintaining a stable Baa1 credit rating for Israel, Moody's emphasized the country's vulnerability to regional conflicts, which have historically posed risks to its economic and fiscal outlook. However, Moody's acknowledged Israel's demonstrated resilience to geopolitical shocks over recent years.

Moody's predicts a growth rate of 3.7% for 2026, a decrease from its earlier projection of 5.0%, as long as ceasefires hold. The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to stabilize at 70% this year. Potential credit rating changes are linked to the stability of ceasefires and fiscal conditions, with concerns about escalating tensions and domestic political issues looming.

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