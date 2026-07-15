Lebanon-Israel Talks Inch Towards Peace: Progress in Rome
Lebanon and Israel have made progress in U.S.-brokered talks in Rome on implementing a plan for Israeli troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon. They are working towards disarming militant groups and deploying Lebanese troops. A comprehensive agreement is in progress following six negotiation rounds amid ongoing regional tensions.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel have concluded two days of U.S.-brokered talks in Rome with notable progress. These discussions marked the sixth round of negotiations since March 2, following the outbreak of conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.
The Rome talks brought tentative steps towards a resolution, revolving around a June 26 framework deal that proposes the creation of a 'pilot zone' for disarming militant groups and deploying Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon. This initiative anticipates a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.
While U.S. officials described the talks as 'productive and positive,' there has been no immediate feedback from Lebanon or Israel. Despite the talks, tensions remain, with intermittent Israeli strikes and Hezbollah's strong objections to disarmament.
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