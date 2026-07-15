Lebanon-Israel Talks Inch Towards Peace: Progress in Rome

In a significant diplomatic development, Lebanon and Israel have concluded two days of U.S.-brokered talks in Rome with notable progress. These discussions marked the sixth round of negotiations since March 2, following the outbreak of conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.

The Rome talks brought tentative steps towards a resolution, revolving around a June 26 framework deal that proposes the creation of a 'pilot zone' for disarming militant groups and deploying Lebanese troops in southern Lebanon. This initiative anticipates a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces.

While U.S. officials described the talks as 'productive and positive,' there has been no immediate feedback from Lebanon or Israel. Despite the talks, tensions remain, with intermittent Israeli strikes and Hezbollah's strong objections to disarmament.