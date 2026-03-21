Comparison of Himachal with Uttarakhand, Assam is wrong as Himachal is a hill state with limited resources like water and forest: CM Sukhu.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:49 IST
Comparison of Himachal with Uttarakhand, Assam is wrong as Himachal is a hill state with limited resources like water and forest: CM Sukhu.
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- Himachal
- CM Sukhu
- comparisons
- resources
- water
- forests
- hill state
- challenge
- Assam
- Uttarakhand
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