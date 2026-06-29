Haryana's Vision: A New Era for Traders

On Monday, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini engaged with wholesale traders from Delhi at Haryana Bhawan, revealing plans for a state-of-the-art commercial market in Haryana. The initiative aims to offer unmatched infrastructure, encouraging traders to invest significantly in Haryana's emerging market systems.

Addressing 26 trade associations, including those in electronics and dry fruits, Saini praised the trading community, acknowledging their role in propelling the nation’s economy. The Chief Minister emphasized the necessity of establishing a modern alternative to Delhi's congested markets, promising a comprehensive industrial ecosystem on Delhi's fringes.

Highlighting progress, Saini noted the purchase of 280 plots by Amritsar's dry fruit traders and 180 by those from Ludhiana. This world-class market will align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Viksit Bharat vision, boasting wide roads and modern amenities for sustainable development over the next 50 years.

A proposal for developing "Namo City" over 5,000 acres was also disclosed, aimed at providing top-notch facilities for traders and the public. Emphasizing the entrepreneurial spirit, Saini hailed the traders as job creators who offer vast employment opportunities, reinforcing societal trust and service.

The Chief Minister assured continued government support through incentive packages and streamlined processes. Highlighting industrial advancements, he cited Maruti's plant and the IMT and Electric Vehicle Zone developments. An expansive horticulture market is underway, connecting multiple states for regional economic synergy.

The Haryana government commits to addressing traders' needs without hurdles. Industries Minister Rao Narbir reaffirmed efforts to alleviate Delhi's market congestion through dedicated clusters, enhancing the appeal of investing in Haryana's trade-friendly environment.