Netherlands Team Rallies Around Star Striker Amid Personal Tragedy

The Netherlands national football squad, led by Coach Ronald Koeman and Captain Virgil van Dijk, is standing behind their star striker Cody Gakpo, who faces personal tragedy following the loss of his unborn child. Gakpo has been granted time away from team duties, as the squad offers unwavering support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 23:46 IST
Netherlands Team Rallies Around Star Striker Amid Personal Tragedy
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo. (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Netherlands national football team has unified in support of their star striker, Cody Gakpo, as he and his partner endure the tragic loss of their unborn child. Coach Ronald Koeman and Captain Virgil van Dijk have voiced their admiration for the couple's resilience in such trying times, as reported by Reuters.

Gakpo's partner, Noa van der Bij, shared the heart-wrenching news on social media, prompting the team to extend all possible assistance. Gakpo has been allowed time off to be with his family, who are situated close to the team's base in Kansas City. Despite the personal ordeal, the Dutch side is preparing to face Morocco in their upcoming Round of 32 match in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Coach Koeman emphasized the team's comprehensive support for Gakpo, asserting that the forward has comported himself with exceptional strength. Captain Virgil van Dijk echoed these sentiments, highlighting the importance of standing by Gakpo during this distressing period, stating that football is secondary to life's more critical moments.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026