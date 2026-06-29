Tsitsipas Reignites Wimbledon Dreams with Tactical Throwback

Stefanos Tsitsipas Said He Was Rediscovering The Mindset That Once Fuelled His Best Grand Slam Runs After Drawing On His Past Experiences At Wimbledon To Seal A Victory Over Frenchman Hugo Gaston In The First Round On Monday Tsitsipas Removed His Father And Coach Apostolos From His Team On The Eve Of The Grasscourt Major

Stefanos Tsitsipas triumphantly sealed his opening match at Wimbledon, overpowering Hugo Gaston with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory. The Greek player, who recently revised his coaching team, demonstrated that change wouldn't deter his aspirations.

Reflecting on his previous Grand Slam experiences, Tsitsipas expressed determination to replicate the spirited performances that marked his past Wimbledon ventures. Despite not advancing beyond the fourth round before, the former Grand Slam finalist remains optimistic, drawing from past lessons to guide his current efforts.

Having recovered from an injury that impacted his ranking, Tsitsipas is now focused on a stroke of strong performances. Confident in his physical condition, he anticipates reaching finals again and advancing further in significant tournaments.