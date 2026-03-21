Major changes have taken place in higher education sector in Kerala: CM Vijayan to PTI Videos.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Major changes have taken place in higher education sector in Kerala: CM Vijayan to PTI Videos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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