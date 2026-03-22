Congress announces its final list of 7 candidates for Assam assembly polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress announces its final list of 7 candidates for Assam assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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