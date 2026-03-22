West Asia conflict will have significant short, medium, long term impact on global economy, its effects on India were assessed at CCS: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
West Asia conflict will have significant short, medium, long term impact on global economy, its effects on India were assessed at CCS: Govt.
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