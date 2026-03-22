Counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed at CCS to deal with effects on economy due to West Asia conflict: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Counter-measures, both immediate and long-term, were discussed at CCS to deal with effects on economy due to West Asia conflict: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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