Iran issues indirect threat as its media list Mideast electrical and water stations, including a UAE nuclear plant, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 12:11 IST
Iran issues indirect threat as its media list Mideast electrical and water stations, including a UAE nuclear plant, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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