Rape of minor: SC asks Gurugram district judge to seek magistrate's response for alleged insensitive handling of case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:02 IST
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Rape of minor: SC asks Gurugram district judge to seek magistrate's response for alleged insensitive handling of case.
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