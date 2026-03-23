Rape of minor: SC asks Gurugram CP, investigating officer to physically appear on March 25 with all case records.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST
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Rape of minor: SC asks Gurugram CP, investigating officer to physically appear on March 25 with all case records.
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