Supreme Court Intervenes: Demand for CBI Probe into Gurugram Child Rape Case
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Haryana authorities to address a plea for a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a four-year-old girl in Gurugram. The court criticized local police for inaction and urged them to provide case records, highlighting the need for a swift justice process.
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The Supreme Court has initiated a probe into a plea demanding a CBI or Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation of the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Gurugram. Notices have been issued to the Haryana government, its Director General of Police, and others involved.
Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has requested the police commissioner of Gurugram and the investigating officer to present all case records by March 25. The district judge of Gurugram has also been asked to review the magistrate's handling of the case.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi highlighted several failings in the investigation, including a lack of arrests and evidence collection. Despite being initially advised to approach the high court, the petitioners insisted on Supreme Court intervention, emphasizing the severity of the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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