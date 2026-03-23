US stock market jumps 1.4 per cent at opening bell as oil prices plunge after Trump announces progress on Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:07 IST
US stock market jumps 1.4 per cent at opening bell as oil prices plunge after Trump announces progress on Iran, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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