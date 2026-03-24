Nomination of 3 Congress candidates, 15 others for Assam assembly polls rejected: EC.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Nomination of 3 Congress candidates, 15 others for Assam assembly polls rejected: EC.
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- Assam
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- nomination
- assembly
- polls
- political
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