Election Drama Unfolds in Assam: Key Nomination Rejections and Acceptances

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the Election Commission has scrapped several nominations during the scrutiny process, including the rejection of a Congress candidate from the Haflong constituency. This comes as the political landscape in Assam becomes increasingly fraught with suspense and speculation.

The nomination papers of Congress nominees Bidisha Neog for Jalukbari and Ananda Narah for Dhakuakhana were among those scrutinized and initially cancelled. However, another set of each candidate's papers was accepted, ensuring their continued participation in the election race, according to the Election Commission's website.

Adding intrigue to the electoral battle, Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa's nomination was accepted. Garlosa's recent shift from the BJP to Congress played out dramatically as she filed her nomination just a day after joining the political fold, succeeding Nirmal Langthasa as the Congress candidate for the Haflong constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)