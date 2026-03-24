Left Menu

Election Drama Unfolds in Assam: Key Nomination Rejections and Acceptances

Several nominations for the Assam assembly elections, including those for the Haflong and Dhakuakhana constituencies, have been rejected. Despite setbacks, some Congress candidates remain in contention. Notably, Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa's nomination was accepted after her recent switch from BJP to Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:49 IST
Election Drama Unfolds in Assam: Key Nomination Rejections and Acceptances
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the Election Commission has scrapped several nominations during the scrutiny process, including the rejection of a Congress candidate from the Haflong constituency. This comes as the political landscape in Assam becomes increasingly fraught with suspense and speculation.

The nomination papers of Congress nominees Bidisha Neog for Jalukbari and Ananda Narah for Dhakuakhana were among those scrutinized and initially cancelled. However, another set of each candidate's papers was accepted, ensuring their continued participation in the election race, according to the Election Commission's website.

Adding intrigue to the electoral battle, Assam Minister Nandita Garlosa's nomination was accepted. Garlosa's recent shift from the BJP to Congress played out dramatically as she filed her nomination just a day after joining the political fold, succeeding Nirmal Langthasa as the Congress candidate for the Haflong constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026