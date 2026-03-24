Abhishek Banerjee's Welfare Pledges: A New Push for West Bengal's Assembly Polls
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee launched the campaign for West Bengal Assembly polls, setting a target of over 40,000 vote margin in Patharpratima. Highlighting TMC's development record, he announced five key welfare pledges and accused the Centre of withholding funds. Banerjee emphasized the significance of the upcoming election to teach BJP a lesson.
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Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee kicked off his campaign for the West Bengal Assembly elections on Tuesday, targeting a notable victory margin in the South 24 Parganas district's Patharpratima. Banking on the TMC's development record, Banerjee pledged five new welfare measures, aiming for a win by more than 40,000 votes.
Bantering against the BJP, the TMC general secretary emphasized the elections as a chance to 'teach a lesson' to the rival party. Beyond the pledges, he accused the central government of halting essential funds for state welfare projects but assured continued development.
As part of his campaign, Banerjee advocated for the continuation of initiatives like providing financial assistance and piped drinking water, expanding healthcare access, and enhancing farmer incomes through a proposed agriculture budget. He plans to conclude his ambitious campaign in Diamond Harbour, reinforcing TMC's commitment to the people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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