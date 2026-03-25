Trust-based tax administration being improved by reducing hardship for honest taxpayers, says FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Trust-based tax administration being improved by reducing hardship for honest taxpayers, says FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- tax
- trust
- administration
- finance
- minister
- hardship
- compliance
- efficiency
- fairness
- transparency
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