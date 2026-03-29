Left Menu

Nepal's Ex-Energy Minister Held Over Money Scandal

Former energy minister and Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka was arrested by Nepal police on money laundering charges. His arrest follows investigations related to financial misdeeds linked to project contracts. This development comes amid broader probes involving former officials and the Gen Z protests in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:37 IST
Nepal's Ex-Energy Minister Held Over Money Scandal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Deepak Khadka, a former energy minister and leader of the Nepali Congress, has been apprehended by Nepal police on charges concerning money laundering, as reported by local media on Sunday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) took Khadka into custody after a request was made by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, according to The Kathmandu Post. Reports indicate previous findings of burnt banknotes at residences linked to Khadka during last year's Gen Z protests, which were later confirmed by forensic tests.

Khadka is accused of obtaining financial benefits during his tenure as Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation by facilitating licenses and contracts. His arrest follows that of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, both tied to suppressing the Gen Z protests.

TRENDING

1
RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

 India
2
Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to power: Kharge while announcing party's '5 guarantees' for Assam.

Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to po...

 India
3
Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect illegal immigrants; he must clarify his stand on infiltration: Amit Shah at Dhekiajuli poll rally in Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect illegal immigrants; he must clarify his stand ...

 India
4
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026