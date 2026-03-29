Nepal's Ex-Energy Minister Held Over Money Scandal

Deepak Khadka, a former energy minister and leader of the Nepali Congress, has been apprehended by Nepal police on charges concerning money laundering, as reported by local media on Sunday.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) took Khadka into custody after a request was made by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, according to The Kathmandu Post. Reports indicate previous findings of burnt banknotes at residences linked to Khadka during last year's Gen Z protests, which were later confirmed by forensic tests.

Khadka is accused of obtaining financial benefits during his tenure as Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation by facilitating licenses and contracts. His arrest follows that of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, both tied to suppressing the Gen Z protests.