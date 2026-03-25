Elderly citizens made to stand in SIR queues, their citizenship questioned; how dare BJP ask for votes: Mamata at Naxalbari rally.
PTI | Naxalbari | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Elderly citizens made to stand in SIR queues, their citizenship questioned; how dare BJP ask for votes: Mamata at Naxalbari rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Till the time I am around, there will be no NRC, no detention camps in Bengal: CM Mamata at poll rally in Naxalbari.
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle Cry Against BJP: Defending Democracy and Citizenship in Bengal
Today they are snatching voting rights, tomorrow they will snatch citizenship through NRC: Mamata at her first poll rally.
BJP anti-Bengali party, beating up Bengalis in other states: CM Mamata Banerjee at poll rally in Maynaguri.
Would ask our candidates to take lawyers with them to file nomination as many nominations cancelled in Assam: Mamata at north Bengal rally.