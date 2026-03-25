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Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle Cry Against BJP: Defending Democracy and Citizenship in Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, launched a powerful campaign against the BJP, accusing them of undermining democracy and stripping citizenship through the NRC. She rallied support by criticizing constitutional violations, highlighting welfare schemes, and urging voter resistance. Banerjee's campaign underscores the fierce political battle for the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maynaguri | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:30 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Fierce Battle Cry Against BJP: Defending Democracy and Citizenship in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a vigorous campaign against the BJP, alleging they undermine democracy and seek to strip citizenship through the NRC. Speaking in Jalpaiguri, she condemned the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, labeling it a threat to voter rights.

Banerjee's rally was a call to arms against what she perceives as a political vendetta by the BJP. She highlighted developments such as Rajbanshis and women losing voting rights and promised to protect democratic principles. Her message combined staunch opposition with promises of welfare for TMC's key support bases.

Touting successful welfare models and condemning rising fuel prices, Banerjee urged her party candidates to remain vigilant. She accused the BJP of cultural encroachment while affirming her allegiance to Bengal's diversity, solidifying the fierce battleground atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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