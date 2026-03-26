PM Modi will interact with CMs on West Asia conflict on Friday through video conferencing; CMs of poll-bound states won't take part: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi will interact with CMs on West Asia conflict on Friday through video conferencing; CMs of poll-bound states won't take part: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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