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Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:55 IST
Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel.

Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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