Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 08:55 IST
Govt cuts excise duty to Rs 3 a litre on petrol, to nil on diesel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- excise duty
- petrol
- diesel
- fuel prices
- economy
- government
- consumers
- savings
- inflation
- policy change
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