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Prison Scandal Shakes Up Correctional Services

Three prison officials have been suspended following videos leaked by prisoners from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, implicating senior officials. Suspensions followed accusations of mobile phones being provided by officials, which were denied by the department. The incident raised concerns about mobile connectivity in correctional facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:47 IST
Prison Scandal Shakes Up Correctional Services
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  • India

Three prison officials have been suspended after videos allegedly recorded and released by prisoners emerged from Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The videos, released by a news portal, implicated senior prison officials, claiming they provided mobile phones to prisoners—an allegation the department firmly denied.

DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar initiated suspensions for dereliction of duty, addressing concerns of reforms being undermined. The presence of mobile signals within the prison has prompted calls for telecommunication companies to rectify the issue.

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