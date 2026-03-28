West Bengal only state from where infiltrators are entering India, creating disturbances across the country: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
West Bengal only state from where infiltrators are entering India, creating disturbances across the country: Amit Shah in Kolkata.
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