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TN polls: DMK to contest from 164 seats, says party chief and TN CM Stalin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:36 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:36 IST
TN polls: DMK to contest from 164 seats, says party chief and TN CM Stalin.
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  • India

TN polls: DMK to contest from 164 seats, says party chief and TN CM Stalin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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