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DMK Announces Candidates for 2023 Elections: A Strategic Mix and Match

The DMK has disclosed its candidate list for the 2023 Assembly polls, renominating prominent figures like Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin. The party has maintained a strategic alliance with allies such as Congress and the Left parties, ensuring a widespread electoral presence across 164 constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:13 IST
DMK Announces Candidates for 2023 Elections: A Strategic Mix and Match
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The ruling DMK has announced its candidates for the April 23 Assembly polls, confirming the renomination of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin from their current city constituencies. DMK president Stalin reiterated his candidacy from Kolathur, while Udhayanidhi seeks re-election from Chepauk-Triplicane.

This strategic announcement was made at a press conference at the party headquarters, with the retention of many ministers and senior leaders. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, now with DMK, will be fielded from Bodinayakkanur. The DMK is leading the Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu, working closely with allies like Congress, Left parties, VCK, and DMDK.

Significant allocations include Congress receiving 28 seats, DMDK 10, and VCK 8. The Left parties, CPI(M) and CPI, have been given five seats each. Additionally, MDMK will contest four seats, including three on DMK's Rising Sun symbol. The DMK itself will contest from 164 constituencies, strategically fielding candidates from alliance parties under its symbol in 11 constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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