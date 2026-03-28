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TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks answer from Amit Shah on ethnic violence in Manipur, says northeast state 'bleeding' for past three years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:26 IST
TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks answer from Amit Shah on ethnic violence in Manipur, says northeast state 'bleeding' for past three years.
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TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks answer from Amit Shah on ethnic violence in Manipur, says northeast state 'bleeding' for past three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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