Left Menu

Middle East Tensions: Houthi Rebels Enter Conflict, Global Impact Looms

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels launched their first missile toward Israel amidst ongoing conflict in the Middle East, joining the war that saw Israel and the US initially attack Iran. Simultaneously, economic impacts are unraveling globally, with the strategic Strait of Hormuz being a significant chokepoint causing interruptions in oil and trade routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 18:42 IST
Middle East Tensions: Houthi Rebels Enter Conflict, Global Impact Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Early Saturday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching their first missile toward Israel since the Middle East conflict began. The Israeli military reported intercepting the missile. This development adds complexity to a month-long conflict initiated by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf nations.

The ongoing war has disrupted global air travel, led to soaring fuel prices, and upended oil exports, with Iran's control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz aggravating economic repercussions. In retaliation, Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and threatened an expanded campaign, while Iran vowed to retaliate further.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway, with regional powers aiming to de-escalate tensions. Though a potential breakthrough emerged with Iran agreeing to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait, the risk remains as Houthi missiles and drones continue to threaten regional stability, complicating military deployments.

TRENDING

1
Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

Navigating Uncertainties: India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

Maharashtra's Move to Speed Up Highway Land Compensation

 India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh Launches Annual Job Fair to Connect Youth with Opportuniti...

 India
4
Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

Biogas Brilliance: Gujarat Campus Feeds Hundreds with Eco-Friendly Fuel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026