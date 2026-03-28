Middle East Tensions: Houthi Rebels Enter Conflict, Global Impact Looms

Early Saturday, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for launching their first missile toward Israel since the Middle East conflict began. The Israeli military reported intercepting the missile. This development adds complexity to a month-long conflict initiated by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, which responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf nations.

The ongoing war has disrupted global air travel, led to soaring fuel prices, and upended oil exports, with Iran's control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz aggravating economic repercussions. In retaliation, Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and threatened an expanded campaign, while Iran vowed to retaliate further.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway, with regional powers aiming to de-escalate tensions. Though a potential breakthrough emerged with Iran agreeing to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the Strait, the risk remains as Houthi missiles and drones continue to threaten regional stability, complicating military deployments.