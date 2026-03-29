Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore people of country: PM Modi in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:20 IST
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Situation emerging due to West Asia war will be dealt jointly by 140 crore people of country: PM Modi in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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