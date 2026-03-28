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Language Politics: Amit Shah vs. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee of blurring the line between Bengali-speaking Indians and Bangladeshi infiltrators to benefit politically. The BJP's charge led to a backlash from the TMC, which argued that the BJP aims to introduce its contentious detention camp politics into West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:38 IST
Language Politics: Amit Shah vs. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blurring the line between Bengali-speaking Indians and Bangladeshi infiltrators, suggesting this serves political aims.

The BJP's statements evoked a strong response from the ruling TMC, which accused the BJP of trying to replicate its controversial detention camp politics in West Bengal.

This ongoing exchange underscores a greater political discourse on language and identity in West Bengal, where the safety of Bengali-speaking migrants has become increasingly politicized.

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