Language Politics: Amit Shah vs. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee of blurring the line between Bengali-speaking Indians and Bangladeshi infiltrators to benefit politically. The BJP's charge led to a backlash from the TMC, which argued that the BJP aims to introduce its contentious detention camp politics into West Bengal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
At a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blurring the line between Bengali-speaking Indians and Bangladeshi infiltrators, suggesting this serves political aims.
The BJP's statements evoked a strong response from the ruling TMC, which accused the BJP of trying to replicate its controversial detention camp politics in West Bengal.
This ongoing exchange underscores a greater political discourse on language and identity in West Bengal, where the safety of Bengali-speaking migrants has become increasingly politicized.
ALSO READ
Blaze Erupts After TMC Rally in West Bengal
Political Tensions Rise in West Bengal: TMC vs BJP
TMC's Mahua Moitra seeks answer from Amit Shah on ethnic violence in Manipur, says northeast state 'bleeding' for past three years.
TMC Hits Back: A Political Crossfire with BJP on Women's Safety and Infiltration
TMC releases 'chargesheet' hours after Amit Shah puts out similar document against Mamata govt; questions women safety in BJP-ruled states.