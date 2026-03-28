Language Politics: Amit Shah vs. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal

At a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blurring the line between Bengali-speaking Indians and Bangladeshi infiltrators, suggesting this serves political aims.

The BJP's statements evoked a strong response from the ruling TMC, which accused the BJP of trying to replicate its controversial detention camp politics in West Bengal.

This ongoing exchange underscores a greater political discourse on language and identity in West Bengal, where the safety of Bengali-speaking migrants has become increasingly politicized.