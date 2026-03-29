Darjeeling's Election: From Dreams of Gorkhaland to Practical Governance

In Darjeeling's hills, political priorities are changing. The once-dominant call for a separate Gorkhaland state is gradually being accompanied by demands for everyday governance, such as road repair and tourism development. As the West Bengal elections loom, this shift is becoming increasingly evident.

The long-time struggle for political recognition in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong has historically been driven by the promise of Gorkhaland. However, the urgency for development in infrastructure and public services now shares the stage with that cause. The TMC and BJP are navigating this evolving political landscape differently.

While the TMC-BGPM alliance emphasizes development and welfare, the BJP seeks to reignite the emotional appeal of a permanent political solution. As voters weigh identity against practical needs, Darjeeling's political scene is witnessing one of its most complex contests, focused on governance over mere dreams of statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)