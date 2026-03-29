Kharge announces Cong's '5 guarantees' for Assam; pledges monthly cash transfer to women; Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all families.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Kharge announces Cong's '5 guarantees' for Assam; pledges monthly cash transfer to women; Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all families.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- cash transfer
- women
- health insurance
- families
- promises
- politics
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