DMDK Women Power: Political Legacy Continues in Tamil Nadu Elections

In a bold move, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and her son Vijaya Prabhakar are gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on April 23.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, founded by the late Vijayakanth, joins the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance with a significant allocation of 10 seats.

This election sees a continuation of political legacy as key candidates from the DMDK take their positions across important constituencies such as Virudhachalam, Virudhunagar, and beyond, showcasing their strategic presence.