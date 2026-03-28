DMDK Women Power: Political Legacy Continues in Tamil Nadu Elections
DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and her son Vijaya Prabhakar are set to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, DMDK has been given 10 seats. Premalatha is contesting from Virudhachalam, and several other party members are also fielded across various constituencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth and her son Vijaya Prabhakar are gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on April 23.
The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, founded by the late Vijayakanth, joins the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance with a significant allocation of 10 seats.
This election sees a continuation of political legacy as key candidates from the DMDK take their positions across important constituencies such as Virudhachalam, Virudhunagar, and beyond, showcasing their strategic presence.
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