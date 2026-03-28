Championing Safety: Sreelekha's Mission for Women
Former DGP R Sreelekha, now a BJP candidate, emphasizes women's safety as a key issue in her campaign for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Drawing from personal experiences, she plans to leverage her police background to instill confidence among women, despite opposition allegations of BJP-CPI(M) collusion.
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- India
Former Director General of Police (DGP), R Sreelekha, contesting as the BJP candidate for the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, has prioritized women safety in her campaign.
Recalling a personal incident, Sreelekha highlighted the growing concerns about women's safety in the capital, stressing her intent to address these issues using her extensive background in law enforcement.
She dismissed allegations from Congress leader K Muraleedharan regarding BJP-CPI(M) collusion and credited the BJP councillors for their unwavering support, despite claims to the contrary. Development, including ensuring women's safety, remains her top agenda.
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