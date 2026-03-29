Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in state.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong's 'five guarantees' for Assam: Permanent land patta to 10 lakh indigenous people; Rs 1,250 per month to senior citizens in state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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