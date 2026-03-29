Change in Kerala is driven by people's blessings, tireless efforts of BJP workers, and their sacrifices, says PM Modi in Palakkad.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Change in Kerala is driven by people's blessings, tireless efforts of BJP workers, and their sacrifices, says PM Modi in Palakkad.
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