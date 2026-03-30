Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was elected to Rajya Sabha, resigns as MLC: Bihar Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 11:55 IST
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Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who was elected to Rajya Sabha, resigns as MLC: Bihar Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh.
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