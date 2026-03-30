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'People will give me spectacular victory in Kolathur constituency for 4th time in row,' says CM Stalin after filing nomination.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:31 IST
'People will give me spectacular victory in Kolathur constituency for 4th time in row,' says CM Stalin after filing nomination.
  • Country:
  • India

'People will give me spectacular victory in Kolathur constituency for 4th time in row,' says CM Stalin after filing nomination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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