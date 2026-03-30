Primary reason for IBC resolution delays is extensive litigation; Bill proposes penalties to prevent abuse of process: FM in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 12:57 IST
Primary reason for IBC resolution delays is extensive litigation; Bill proposes penalties to prevent abuse of process: FM in Lok Sabha.
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- READ MORE ON:
- IBC
- Insolvency
- Finance Minister
- Lok Sabha
- Bill
- Resolution
- Delays
- Penalties
- Litigation
- Abuse
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