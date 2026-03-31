Cong neglected Assam; insurgency, poverty, starvation dominated state news under its rule, but NDA govt changed situation: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong neglected Assam; insurgency, poverty, starvation dominated state news under its rule, but NDA govt changed situation: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Assam
- insurgency
- poverty
- starvation
- Rajnath Singh
- Congress
- NDA
- transformation
- politics
- India
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