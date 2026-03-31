BJP leaders hate me because they know, unlike others, I can't be bought over: Mamata Banerjee at Bishnupur poll rally in Bengal.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leaders hate me because they know, unlike others, I can't be bought over: Mamata Banerjee at Bishnupur poll rally in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- Bishnupur
- poll rally
- West Bengal
- election
- politics
- TMC
- influence
- opposition
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