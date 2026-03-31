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Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of attempting to include illegal voters from other states in Bengal's electoral rolls to sway election results. She addressed this issue during rallies, alleging BJP's collaboration with the Election Commission, and vowed to resist these tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:19 IST
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Electoral Manipulation in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leveled serious accusations against the BJP, charging the party with attempting to manipulate the state's electoral rolls. According to Banerjee, the BJP is trying to include illegal voters from Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The TMC leader's claims were fortified by a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in which she criticized the Form 6 applications for non-genuine residents. Banerjee argued this was illegal and undemocratic, reflecting malicious intent.

Further alleging collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, Banerjee warned that the BJP aims to implement NRC through deceit. She vowed to ensure there would be no detention camps under her administration and criticized the BJP-led central government for politicizing constitutional bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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