Regardless of teams arrayed against us, will prove DMK, CM Stalin are champions, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Dharmapuri.
PTI | Dharmapuri(Tn) | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:22 IST
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- India
Regardless of teams arrayed against us, will prove DMK, CM Stalin are champions, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Dharmapuri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- DMK
- Stalin
- Udhayanidhi
- Dharmapuri
- politics
- champions
- resilience
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- leadership
- government
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