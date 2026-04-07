Heated Verbal Exchange Escalates Between Kerala and Telangana CMs Amid Assembly Polls

An acrimonious verbal spat between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intensified as they entered the final day of campaigning for the April 9 Assembly polls.

The confrontation began after Reddy's campaign in Kerala drew criticisms from Vijayan, who used expressions seen as nearly derogatory, expressing his strong disapproval of Reddy's remarks. Reddy, likening Vijayan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, retorted by saying he would consider any personal remarks as blessings due to Vijayan's age, and protested against insults aimed at Keralites.

In response, Vijayan criticized Reddy's comments, asserting Kerala's progress and defending its achievements against purported criticisms. He accused the Union government of discriminatory policies and reiterated Kerala's commitment to standing against unconstitutional practices while focusing on building a model state.