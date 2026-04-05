Infiltrators getting direct protection from TMC's syndicate, putting lives of Bengal's people under threat: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:23 IST
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- India
Infiltrators getting direct protection from TMC's syndicate, putting lives of Bengal's people under threat: PM at poll rally in Cooch Behar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM
- TMC
- syndicate
- infiltrators
- Bengal
- politics
- election
- rally
- Cooch Behar
- governance