Support Cong, alliance candidates; lets have govt that truly represents voice of local people: Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Support Cong, alliance candidates; lets have govt that truly represents voice of local people: Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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