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Election Controversy: Cash-for-Vote Allegations Shake Kuttanad

The LDF has filed a complaint against UDF candidate Reji Cheriyan for allegedly engaging in cash-for-vote practices during the Kuttanad constituency election campaign. Cheriyan, accused of distributing money directly and via UPI transactions, denies the accusations and awaits an investigative probe. Election results were declared on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 12-04-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 15:33 IST
Election Controversy: Cash-for-Vote Allegations Shake Kuttanad
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC), accusing United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Reji Cheriyan of partaking in cash-for-vote schemes during the assembly election campaign in Kuttanad constituency.

The complaint, lodged by the LDF election committee, claims Cheriyan distributed money directly and through UPI transactions. As the Kerala Assembly polls concluded on April 9, with results finalized on May 4, the allegations have sparked significant tension ahead of these announcements.

Cheriyan, representing Kerala Congress (Joseph), a UDF constituent, contests the accusations, maintaining his readiness to face any investigation. He challenges any claims of UPI transaction misuse, asserting that the controversial video provided by the LDF was extracted from his Facebook page, originally posted a year ago.

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