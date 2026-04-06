You show me tremendous affection whenever I come, wherever I go: Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry public meet.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
You show me tremendous affection whenever I come, wherever I go: Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry public meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India's Aid Mission: Supporting Afghanistan in Times of Crisis
Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar for NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls
Amit Shah Rallies Christian Support for BJP in Kerala
Nitin Nabin's Energized Roadshow Sparks Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar
Union Minister Amit Shah wishes Christian community on Easter; appeals to them to support NDA to form govt in Kerala.